MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Theodore High School Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week five of 5th Quarter!

The Theodore High School Band is led by the drum major, Allyson Duke, and band director, Ben Ivey.

As a decade-long icon of the Theodore and Tillman’s Corner community, the Theodore High School Band continues longtime traditions held by the school and the band program.

Along with traveling and performing in football games, the band plays for numerous special occasions and holiday events. These events include the Tillman’s Corner Christmas Parade, the Veterans’ Day Memorial at Serenity Gardens, and Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile.

The band will perform at the Azalea City Marching Festival in Semmes on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Congratulations to Theodore High School, our Band of the Week!