MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the St. Paul’s Episcopal School Marching Saints Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week seven of Friday Night Football Fever!

The Marching Saints are led by drum major Lexi Myers and band director Tim Huber, who is in his third year with St. Paul’s.

The St. Paul’s Episcopal School band program consists of grades five through 12. Beginning in 8th grade, students begin participating in the marching band. The Marching Saints maintain a busy schedule preparing for upcoming games and competitions.

They are also preparing for a concert program. The St. Paul’s marching saints will be making its fourth trip to Europe this December. The Marching Saints will participate in the New Year’s Day Parade in Rome, Italy.