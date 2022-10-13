MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Spanish Fort High School School Marching Toro Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week eight of Friday Night Football Fever!

The marching band is led by drum major Josephine Moore, band director Chad Faison and assistant director Jonathan Faust.

The Spanish Fort Band Program was established in 2005 with the opening of the new high school. The Band Program has consistently received superior ratings at marching competitions and concert assessments. The Marching band is currently preparing for their upcoming marching competitions, with Little Big Horn Marching Contest at USA the following next weekend.

The band program consists of the Marching TORO Band, Spanish Fort Symphonic Band and the Spanish Fort Winter guard.

This spring, the band will be traveling to Orlando to march in the Universal Orlando STARS Performance parade at Universal Studios.