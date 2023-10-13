MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Satsuma High School’s marching band, Spirit of Satsuma, for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week seven of 5th Quarter!

The Spirit of Satsuma is led by the drum major, Mikayla White, and band directors, Brad Threadgill and Lori Galemore.

With nearly 100 members in the marching band, the Spirit of Satsuma also includes the symphonic band, jazz band, percussion ensemble, and winter guard programs.

The Satsuma High School band receives superior ratings and best-in-class awards in marching band competitions.

The band performs at all football games, pep rallies, parades and other community events.

The Spirit of Satsuma expresses its gratitude to the City of Satsuma, Satsuma City Schools and the Spirit of Satsuma parents for their support of the band program.

Congratulations to Satsuma High School, our Band of the Week!