MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Saraland High School Sound Marching Band for winning the JBT Power Band of the Week for week four of Friday Night Football Fever!

The Sound Led by Drum Major Macayla Wiggins and Band Director Chase Davidson. The band was established in 2008.

The band includes the “Spartan Sound” Marching Band, Symphonic Band, “Spartan Jazz” ensemble, Indoor Percussion Ensemble, and the Saraland H.S. Winter Guard.

With about 130 members, the Spartan Sound Marching Band is the largest co-curricular activity at Saraland High School. The Spartan Sound combines creativity, musical excellence and precision to strive for a superior performance.

Congratulations to the Spartan Sound are Band of the week!