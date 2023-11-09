MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Saraland High School band, Spartan Sound Marching Band, for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week 11 of 5th Quarter!

The Spartan Sound is led by the head drum major, Ella Criswell, and band director, Chase Davidson.

The Saraland High School band is made up of winds, percussion, color guard, and the dance team.

As the Spartan Sound strives to be their best, the band has a record of superior ratings in marching band, concert band, jazz band, percussion ensemble, and winter guard. The band has received multiple best-in-class awards for percussion, color guard, and the dance team. The band had a 2nd place finish in the South Alabama Marching Championships.

This year, the Spartan Sound has received superior ratings at contests in Mississippi and Alabama.

Along with football halftime shows, the band has performed in national events such as the National Cherry Blossom Festival and the Fiesta Flambeau.

Directors of the Saraland High School band are dedicated to providing students with a superior musical experience in a constructive and positive environment.

Congratulations to Saraland High School, our Band of the Week!