MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Robertsdale High School “Golden Bear” Marching Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week two of 5th Quarter!

The Golden Bear Marching Band is led by the head drum major, Chloe Walker, and band director, Lee Hughes.

The Fine Arts Department at Robertsdale High School consists of over 220 students. As the largest band in Baldwin County, the components of the Golden Bear Marching Band includes winds, percussion and color guard.

The Robertsdale High School band performs at each of the school’s football games, pep rallies, parades, and many community events. Being the most visible component of the music program, the band participates in many marching contests throughout the fall, which results in superior ratings and awards.

Congratulations to Robertsdale High School, our Band of the Week!