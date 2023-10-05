MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Murphy High School Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week six of 5th Quarter!

The Murphy High School Band is led by the drum major, Mallory Holloway, and band director, Alex White.

As one of the oldest schools in Alabama, Murphy High School has a long history of musical excellence. The Murphy High School Band has made a reputation as one of the premiere band programs in Mobile.

With over 25 performances each school year, the Murphy High School Band remains one of the most visible student groups on campus.

Close to 90 students are a part of the band that works hard to promote student spirit and pride at Murphy High School.

The Murphy High School Band’s 2023 field show, “A Night at the Movies,” includes music from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Jaws and Superman.

Congratulations to Murphy High School, our Band of the Week!