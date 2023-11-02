MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Mobile Christian School band, The Spirit of MCS, for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week 10 of 5th Quarter!

The Spirit of MCS is led by the drum major, Kaylee Bonasera, and band director, Robbin Holder.

The band constantly receives superior ratings and best-in-class awards at marching band competitions.

Along with football games, the Mobile Christian School band performs at all pep rallies and other community events. Over the past several years, the band has performed in Orlando, Atlanta, Gatlinburg, and Washington DC.

The Spirit of MCS is thankful for the support of the band parents, grandparents, and Mobile Christian School.

Congratulations to Mobile Christian School, our Band of the Week!