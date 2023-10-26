MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to McGill-Toolen High School Band, for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week nine of 5th Quarter!

The McGill-Toolen High School Band is led by the drum major, Camryn Cate, and band director, Sean Noah.

The band was founded in 1896 and is one of Alabama and Mobile’s oldest musical organizations. It has a proud tradition of excellence throughout its history.

The band program consists of a marching band, concert band, jazz ensemble, percussion ensemble, and winter guard.

Along with football games, the band performs at marching competitions, pep rallies, assemblies, parades, concert festivals, and several concerts throughout the school year.

The McGill-Toolen High School Band has traveled to Spain, Chicago and Ireland. The band has also performed at Carnegie Hall and will be traveling to and performing in Rome in April 2024.

Congratulations to McGill-Toolen High School, our Band of the Week!