MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Mary G. Montgomery High School Viking Marching Band for winning the JBT Power Band of the Week for week five of Friday Night Football Fever!

The Viking Band is led by Drum Major Kazlo Morris Jr. and Head Band Director Jason Warren.

The Mary G. Montgomery High School Viking Band has a long tradition of excellence. The program consists of more than 150 hardworking students. MGM High School boasts the award-winning Viking Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Winds, Jazz I, and Jazz II.

Each of these ensembles have received consecutive superior ratings in all categories over the last several years. The goal of each member of the program is to strive each and every day to promote and uphold the highest level of visual and musical performance.

The MGM Band Program continues to reach new heights in music education, performance, and community service year after year.