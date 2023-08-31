MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Foley High School’s “Mighty Band from Lion Land” for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week one of 5th Quarter!

The Foley band is led by the head drum major, Madalyn Fowler, band director, David Samuel, and band captain, Rebekah Shiver.

Foley’s 2023 marching band consists of over 180 students. The band has given many students scholarship opportunities and placed students into colleges such as The University of Alabama, Auburn University and Louisiana State University.

This year’s halftime show is titled, “As the Clock Ticks.” The Foley band is famous for performing shows that are entertaining and competitive.

The Mighty Band from Lion Land has gained success dating back to the late 1970’s. It has earned many ratings over the past 45 years, including the national “Grammy Signature School” award. The band also had the opportunity to be the lead parade band at Magic Kingdom in Disney world.

Congratulations to Foley High School, our Band of the Week!