MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Faith Academy Rams’ Marching Band for winning the JBT Power Band of the Week for week two of Friday Night Football Fever!

The drum major is Joshua Slater. There are over 140 students in the band program at Faith Academy including grades 5th-12th.

The band is under the direction of Anthony Young who is in his first year at the school. The Faith Academy Band was established in 1997, but only as a concert band.

The band started playing as a pep band in 2005 and became a competitive marching band in 2021. Class of 2022 Band Students have earned over $400,000 in scholarships.