MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Davidson High School’s Band, The Sound of Mobile, for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week eight of 5th Quarter!

The Davidson High School Band is led by the drum major, Zane Colón, band director, Tim Beattie, and associate band director, Jeremy Messer.

Upholding a tradition of excellence, The Sound of Mobile recently received scores of all one’s at the Azalea City Marching Festival.

This year’s halftime show by the Davidson High School band will consist of music from The Temptations, including Get Ready, My Girl, Papa was a Rolling Stone, and I Can’t Get Next to You.

The Band will perform at the Eastern Shore Classic on Oct. 21.

Congrats to JBT Power’s Band of the Week, Davidson High School and good luck this weekend as you compete at the Eastern Shore Classic!