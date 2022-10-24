MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Daphne High School School Marching Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week nine of Friday Night Football Fever!

Head Drum Major Ashleigh Kiesel leads the 160 member band known as “The Sound of the Eastern Shore” which is the largest student group on campus.

The band consistently receives many awards and accolades across the Southeast, including being invited to perform at this year’s Alabama Music Educators Association Conference held in Birmingham.

Established in 1989, Daphne High School is a comprehensive 7A public high school that currently serves approximately 1700 students in grades nine through 12. The Daphne Band Program has had a long and storied history of musical excellence. The band program consists of a marching band, percussion ensemble, majorettes, winter guard, jazz band and concert bands. The band program has many educational offerings including AP Music Theory, International Baccalaureate Music, Music Technology and Production, Guitar and Piano.