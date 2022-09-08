MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Blount High School Marching Band for winning the JBT Power Band of the Week for week three of Friday Night Football Fever!

This year’s Head Drum Major is Demetrius Kirksey. The Mattie T Blount High School Band Department is a comprehensive band program including several musical ensembles and performing groups.

This group of talented student musicians encompass a wide variety of diverse individuals committed to maintaining the tradition of excellence established in 1958.

Blount High School Band Department has been under the direction of James Stallworth since 2004

The band has most recently received Superior Ratings at the Alabama Bandmasters Association State Music Performance. The Marching Leopard Band has performed throughout the Southeast and is always a crowd favorite whether in parades or football halftime shows.