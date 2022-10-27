MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Bayside Academy Marching Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week ten of Friday Night Football Fever!

This year’s Student Band Leader is Lanee Imperato and Band Director is Madison Harry.

The Bayside Academy band program consists of over 100 students in grades 5-12. The band program includes the Middle School Band, Upper School Concert Band, Jazz Band, and Pep Band. The band performs year-round at many events at the school, and community, including school football games, Bayside Lighting of The Trees, Grandparents Day, First Friday, Veterans Day, and many others.

Congratulations to Bayside Academy, our Band of the Week!