MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Baldwin County High School’s Pride of Baldwin County Marching Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week three of 5th Quarter!

The Pride of Baldwin County Marching Band is led by the head drum major, Kaiden Smith, and band director, Josh Howard.

The Band consists of 100 students from Baldwin County High school whose goal is to entertain fans with an exciting halftime show and provide energy to the fans and players throughout the action of the football game.

The Pride of Baldwin County Marching Band is made up of instrumentalists, dancers and color guard. This year’s show takes place on a Roadtrip Across the USA.

Congratulations to Baldwin County High School, our Band of the Week!