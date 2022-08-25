MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Head drum major Andrew Vo leads more than 200 students that make up this week’s Band of the Week, the award-winning Baker High School Band.

The program has received many awards and accolades throughout its history, including being selected to play at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Alabama Music Educator’s Conference. The band has many years of superior ratings at the Alabama Bandmasters Association Music Performance Assessment and many years of superior ratings in area and regional marching contests.

Students in the Baker High School Band Program participate in the Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band and Concert Band. All three ensembles along with the color guard, dance team, and drum line combine to form the award-winning “Pride” of Baker High School Marching Band, which consists of over 200 hundred students.

Baker High School band students are active in the Mobile County Honor Band and the Alabama All-State Band Festival and Solo and Ensemble Festival. Students actively participate in various instrumental honors ensemble festivals and clinics throughout Alabama and the surrounding states.

Director: Sidney Dedeaux

Associate Band Directors: Michelle Daughenbaugh, Greg Puckett