MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Alma Bryant High School’s Hurricane Marching Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week four of 5th Quarter!

The Hurricane Marching Band is led by the head drum major, Caleb Alford.

The band has previously upheld a reputation for superior ratings, best in show awards, and all around strong musicianship. This year, they put in a tremendous amount of work during the summer band camp to immediately bring into the performance season.

Along with football halftime performances, the Hurricane Marching Band is regularly seen at community events such as the Blessing of the Fleet and Mardi Gras Parades. During the spring, band members often participate in the pit orchestra for Alma Bryant High School’s musical theater productions. The band’s Category 6 vocal ensemble can be seen accompanying Bryant’s 6 Cats Rock Band.

The student leadership council of Bryant’s marching band includes students from different levels of organizations including communications, fundraising and general operating procedures.

Resourceful parent volunteers, along with the direction of Mr. Whitman, Ms. Sims, Mrs. Roberts, and Mr. Gipson, help make the Hurricanes a crowd favorite.

Congratulations to Alma Bryant High School, our Band of the Week!