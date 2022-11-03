MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the St. Michael Catholic High School Marching Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for final regular season week of Friday Night Football Fever!

The drum major is senior Max Kleban who has been in the band program since middle school The St. Michael Band was established in 2016 when the school first opened.

This year was the band’s first year marching on the football field. The band has 28 high school members and 14 middle school musicians. The band performs at home football and basketball games, as well as performs in four major concerts per year.

This year, the St. Michael Cardinal band will march in the Crewe of Columbus and Baron Mardi Gras parades and the St. Patrick parade in Mobile. The current director is Melanie Gonzalez, who is in her second year at St. Michael.

Congratulations Cardinals, our Band of the Week!