MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our game of the week was a story of two halves of football as the B.C. Rain Red Raiders took down the Citronelle Wildcats, 47-14, on Friday night.
This one went into halftime at 14-7 before B.C. Rain blew the doors open in the third quarter to improve to 4-2 on the season. Meanwhile, Citronelle falls to 3-3 on the year.
Check out all the local high school football scores:
Thursday night scores:
- McGill-Toolen 34, Baldwin County 23
- Fairhope 17, Foley 21
- Murphy 39, Robertsdale 27
- Millry 57, Washington County 0
Friday night scores:
- Citronelle 14, B.C. Rain 47
- Baker 35, Alma Bryant 6
- Hillcrest-Evergreen 0, Mobile Christian 42
- Vigor 13, Faith Academy 21
- Elberta 13, UMS-Wright 55
- St. Paul’s 6, Spanish Fort 35
- St. Michael 49, Orange Beach 3
- Saraland 59, Blount 20
- Williamson 13, Gulf Shores 45
- T.R. Miller 31, Bayside Academy 17
- MGM 48, Davidson 13
- W.S. Neal 42, Cottage Hill 13
- Escambia County 7, Jackson 50
- Wilcox Central 24, Satsuma 52
- Clarke County 40, Chickasaw 0
- St. Luke’s 51, Francis Marion 16
- Southern Choctaw 12, Choctaw County 14
- Leroy 46, J.F. Shields 8
- Linden 0, Sweet Water 20
- McKenzie 38, J.U. Blacksher 16
- Excel 43, Monroe County 0
- Thomasville 21, Flomaton 7