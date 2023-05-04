MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Williamson Lions.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Lions, who have reached the playoffs each of the last six seasons.

The Lions went 4-4 in Class 5A Region 1, good enough to earn the fourth-seed in the playoffs. Williamson fell to Charles Henderson in the first round. The Lions are looking to make it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Head coach Antonio Coleman, a 2005 Williamson grad and former Auburn University football star, enters his second year at the helm. Coleman was promoted to interim head coach in July 2022 after serving as the Lions defensive coordinator for the last six seasons.

Coleman told WKRG he’s learned a lot about what it takes to be a head football coach and he thinks his players have already improved coming into spring practice. Williamson returns more than a dozen starters from last season.

Class 5A Region 1 is full of very talented teams that present a challenge week in and week out.

“It’s the SEC West and that’s what I tell the guys,” Coleman said referring to the the tough region schedule. “Faith Academy, Jack French, he’s been doing thid for a long time. Terry Curtis at UMS, he’s been doing it a long time.”

Coleman also mentioned Gulf Shores and Vigor as other teams part of a “loaded region.” He says those teams will get Williamson’s “best shot” every week.

“What I tell my coaches and what I give them to relay to the players is ‘we can’t lose a day, everyday we have to get better,’ so they are progressing and we want to be better everyday,” added Coleman.

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

6-5

21-20 win vs. Mary G. Montgomery (7A playoff team)

20-0 win at B.C. Rain (region opponent)

Key players:

Carde Smith, 2026 OL

Ellis McGaskin, 2027 RB

Yusuf Clark, 2025 LB

As an eighth grader, McGaskin started seven games at running back. He scored six touchdowns and rushed for more than 100 yards in the Lions’ first round playoff game. Clark will take over a big leadership role for the team at linebacker. He is ranked at the No. 2 linebacker in the state for the Class of 2025 and holds an offer from UTSA.

“It was really fun, just learning and getting better everyday,” said McGaskin. “The coaching staff out here pretty much wants to see everyone out here reach their potential.”

“So, its pretty fun,” added McGaskin. “Just everybody doing their part. Just doing what the coach says.”

McGaskin also said being disciplined is a big focus this spring.

“It’s just been fun,” said Clark. “Football has been my favorite sport and I just love being out here with people.”

Clark told WKRG he “always wanted to be a leader.”

“I really had a leading role last year, but not as big as this, so it’s going to be fun.”

Key Matchups:

vs. Mary G. Montgomery — August 25

Vigor (rivalry game)

UMS-Wright (reigning region champ)

A full schedule is not available yet as the school board continues to work out a playing site for the Lions.

