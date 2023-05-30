PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Vigor Wolves.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Wolves, who are looking to get back in the postseason fold after winning a Blue Map in 2021. Vigor will have a place to defend and call “home” after their brand new stadium opened a few weeks ago.

Vigor went 4-4 in Class 5A, Region 1 and finished just one win shy from a playoff berth. The Wolves picked up region wins against Citronelle, Williamson, LeFlore and Elberta.

Head coach Markus Cook enters his second year at the helm. Cook is a 2013 Vigor High School graduate and has been on the staff since 2017 serving as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach for the Wolves.

Cook tells WKRG he has a young group with lots of experience from last season.

“Leadership, leadership from a lot of the younger guys growing up, you know after a year of experience” added Cook. “We had a lot of 10th graders last year and they’re developing into 11th graders and our senior class is stepping up this year.”

“We want to be physical, we want to be conditioned,” said Cook. “We want to play hard Vigor football, play good defense, run the football and take a couple shots down field.”

Cook added he wants his team to “compete and play hard.”

“Play with relentless effort and everything else will take care of itself,” said Cook.

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

5-4

6-0 win vs. Williamson

22-6 win vs. LeFlore

Key Players:

Micah Debose, OT

Jerrian Graham, CB

Brandon Purifoy, DB

Jamahrae Barnes, DL

Debose is a five-star Georgia commit who holds over 20 offers from numerous Power 5 schools. Graham, Purifoy and Barnes return on the defensive side of the ball hoping to continue that dominating presence. The Wolves allowed just over 12 points per game last year.

“We have been out here grinding everyday,” said Debose. “We got a chance to get closer together as team.”

Graham tells WKRG a Blue Map is his sole focus.

“It’s been on my mind since last season [season prior],” added Graham. “We actually came off a state championship and then last season we didn’t make the playoffs, so that really put a sour taste in my mouth.”

Debose is working to improve on his strength and leadership.

“I have been trying to become a better leader for some of my teammates and for myself as well,” said Debose.

Graham also wants to become a better leader, more specifically vocally.

Key Matchups:

vs. Citronelle — September 8

@ Faith Academy — October 6

@ Gulf Shores — October 27

