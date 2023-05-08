MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the UMS-Wright Bulldogs.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Bulldogs, who are looking for their ninth state championship in 25 seasons.

The Bulldogs went a perfect, 8-0 in a tough Class 5A, Region 1. UMS-Wright took care of Headland and Beauregard in the first two rounds before falling to Charles Henderson in the third round.

Terry Curtis, the all-time winningest high school football coach in the state (348), returns for his 25th season at the helm. WKRG asked Curtis what keep him coming back after more than 50 years as a coach.

“These kids man, they fun to be around, the coaches” said Curtis. “I really don’t know anything else. I just still enjoy, you know, this is my time of the day and we get to start practice and, you know, everybody says ‘gosh coach I know you’re tired of spring practice,’ I said, ‘I like spring practice more than any of it. Cause you can develop kids. You don’t have to worry about playing nobody. You don’t have to worry about playing the game next week.’ And it’s just a fun time of the year to get these young guys out here and see who wants to hit somebody, who wants to get hit and it’s a lot of fun.”

Curtis said he has been impressed with the leadership of his rising seniors this spring.

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

12-1

35-28 win vs. Gulf Shores (region game)

21-20 win vs. Faith Academy (region game)

Key players:

Hayden Breal, OL

Jack Otts, OL

Joe Lott, WR/DB

The Bulldogs’ senior class from last year featured offensive, swiss-army knife Cole Blaylock. The All-State running back will play for the South Alabama Jaguars this upcoming season. Lott returns under Curtis and looks to fill the void left behind by Blaylock. Lott put up staggering statistics on both sides of the ball.

He rushed for more than 250 yards and seven touchdowns. He added a receiving touchdown and passing touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, he had 74 total tackles, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. Lott also racked up 228 yards on eight kick returns, as a junior.

Breal and Otts look to anchor the offensive line as seniors and provide a veteran presence.

“Just kind of maturing as a team coming together,” said Breal. “We got a lot of young guys missing, a lot of people offensively and defensively. So just trying to get these young guys that haven’t had much experience, just trying to get them out and everything”

Lott told WKRG the younger players need to know it’s a big commitment.

“It’s from now until the last game of the season,” added Lott. “It’s football, football, football and I mean, it’s just fun teaching them, learning the playbook, learn what they’re supposed to do.”

Lott says he is ready to be the senior leader on the team.

“I’ve been ready to like for people to just follow after all of our lead and just take the season and go as far as we can with it,” added Lott.

“There are no gimmes, so we got to keep that mentality as best as we can and come to work everyday,” added Breal. “Work with a purpose and try to get over that third round hump.”

Key Matchups:

vs. St. Paul’s (Battle of Old Shell Road) — August 25

@ Gulf Shores (region game)

@ Faith Academy (region game)

Link to full schedule.

Who’s next:

Tuesday will feature the Alma Bryant Hurricanes. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days” throughout the next five weeks. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

Full “33 teams in 33 days” schedule: