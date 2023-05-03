MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the St. Paul’s Saints.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Saints, who have reached the playoffs each of the last 13 seasons.

After moving up to Class 6A due to the AHSAA’s competitive balance rule, St. Paul’s went 5-3 in the very competitive Region 1. That was good enough to earn the fourth-seed in the playoffs. The season didn’t end there — St. Paul’s went on to beat Carver Montgomery on the road, then Pelham at home, before eventually falling to Theodore in the third round.

Head coach Ham Barnett enters his second year at the helm after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator for three seasons. St. Paul’s has a long tradition of winning, with state titles in 2020, 2017, 2015, 2014 and 2007.

Barnett likes the talent that is coming back and the mentality of his veteran players.

“It’s been awesome,” Barnett told WKRG. “I mean, that’s one thing is like I came in there last year and we changed a few things in the weight room, especially in the way we run or speed training and things like that.”

“They [players] were used to me,” added Barnett. “They knew I was going to bring a little bit different mentality. The biggest thing I want out of this team is the toughness aspect. I felt like we were a finesse team last year on defensive side of the ball because I’m a defensive guy.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

7-6 overall

16-3 win vs. McGill-Toolen (first-ever matchup)

22-14 win vs. Blount (region game)

Key players:

Cade Horton, 2024 CB

Anthony Jones Jr., 2026 LB

Asher Hale, 2024 OL

The Saints defense gave up just 18.5 points per game and were led by Horton and Jones Jr. Horton totaled 35 tackles, seven interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two blocked field goals. Jones Jr. totaled 130 tackles, 15 sacks, 20 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions (one for a touchdown). He also had 100 yards on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

Hale holds offers from University of Alabama-Birmingham, Jacksonville State and Marshall.

“I think the most important thing right now is just going over plays, learning our plays and stuff like that, getting the young guys prepared for Friday nights,” said Hale. “It’s just a team unit. You just got to be one unit, one mind, one goal.”

Jones says this year’s team is “smarter, faster and more athletic,” but he is also working on some aspects of his game in spring. Jones also mentioned a specific game he is looking forward to.

“I want to get like faster, stronger, like a better mindset,” added Jones. “I’m excited of the UMS-Wright rivalry game because last year we had a loss.”

He won’t need to wait long for that game. The Saints will play the Bulldogs in the season opener on August 25.

Key Matchups:

vs. McGill-Toolen (region game) — September 1

@ Saraland (region game) — September 8

vs. Theodore (region game) — November 3

Link to full schedule.

Who’s next:

Thursday will feature the Williamson Lions. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days” throughout the next five weeks. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

Full “33 teams in 33 days” schedule: