MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kicking off WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Saraland Spartans.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the reigning Class 6A state champions.

Saraland went 7-1 in region play with a one-point loss to the Theodore Bobcats. The Spartans would avenge their lone loss a month later in the playoffs.

Head Coach Jeff Kelly returns a plethora of talent including a trio of rising juniors. 2022 Alabama Mr. Football and Alabama commit Ryan Williams is back. KJ Lacey and Santae McWilliams Jr. are also looking for a state championship repeat.

“I think this is going to be the toughest year we’ve ever had,” Kelly told WKRG. “Probably my toughest year as a coach is, you know, we are talented. You know, we are you know, we’ve got a lot of experience. We’ve got a lot of returners. We got a lot of reasons to be excited.”

Kelly knows there is a target on the Spartans’ back after winning the school’s first state championship.

“We also got to handle how everybody pats us on the back,” added Kelly. “We got to handle, you know, all the things that go with that success. And a lot of times that’s way tougher than getting there. And so, you know, we got to flush it. We got we got to forget about those kind of things. We got to remember what what got us there and just go to work, try to get better every day.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

14-1

57-56 overtime win over Homewood (Quarterfinal)

21-6 win over Theodore (Semifinal)

Key players:

Ryan Williams, WR (Alabama commit)

KJ Lacey, QB (4-star)

Santae McWilliam Jr., RB

Lacey threw 40 touchdowns on 3,176 passing yards, adding four rushing touchdowns. McWilliams Jr. totaled 1,595 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns. He has zero fumbles through two seasons.

Williams put up staggering numbers including 2,700 all-purpose yards and 42 touchdowns. On the ground, he totaled 700 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams also had two punt returns for touchdowns and one through the air.

“I put the most pressure on myself because I know what I’m capable of,” Williams told WKRG. “So I definitely try. Like I try to put more pressure on myself than anybody. Compared to last year, we have a lot of young guys that are going to be great this year. So I’m like, I’m having to see what they like if they’re ready.”

Saraland offensive lineman Brandon Autery echoed Kelly’s thoughts saying “It’s all about knowing where we were last year and how we got there.”

“The reason we got that far in the playoffs, how we won State is because this right here, we came out here, worked every single day, and we never let up on that,” added Autery. “So it’s just building blocks. You aren’t going to get there in one day, 1% better, 1% worse. You’ve got to come out here with the attitude that, you know you want to get better every time you step on the field.”

Key Matchups:

@ Lipscomb Academy (TN) — August 25

vs. Theodore (region game) — October 27

@ Mcgill-Toolen (region game) — November 3

