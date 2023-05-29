ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Robertsdale Golden Bears.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Golden Bears, who are looking to get back on track in arguably the toughest region in the state.

Robertsdale went 0-8 in Class 6A, Region 1, but played one of the toughest schedules in all of Alabama with their games against region opponents and non-region matchup with MGM (Class 7A).

Head coach Kyle Stanford enters his fifth year at the helm and chose to run a skill development practice this spring.

Skill development does not involve helmets, pads or hitting, but allows coaches to work with athletes for two hours per week over several months. Schools opting for skill development can also start fall camp early.

Stanford believes the extra week in fall camp will help his team.

“I still like our team and the spring has really evolved as communication and the little things,” added Stanford. “For us, it was about getting everything installed, getting our little things fixed, our communication.”

Stanford says it is important to have everything installed by June 5, so the team is “not trying to install anything and hit the ground running.”

2022 Record:

0-10

Key players:

Jaddon Hill, OL

Camden Johnson, DL

Ashton McManus, DB

Hill, Johnson and McManus make up a trio of veterans ready to show their improvement from last season. The Golden Bears have made strides in the weight room.

“Our workouts have improved mostly in our squat and our power cleans,” said Johnson. “I think they jumped up a lot and we’ve just put more effort into them.”

Hill is focused on being “all in and dedicated to the program.” Johnson says he has taken pride is his leadership role.

“I think I’m stepping up as a leader more in and encouraging people and teaching them what they’re doing wrong and giving them constructive feedback,” added Johnson.

Key Matchups:

vs. Theodore (region game) — September 1

@ Saraland (region game) — September 22

@ MGM (non-region game) — October 27

Link to full schedule.

Who’s next:

