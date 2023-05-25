SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the MGM Vikings.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Vikings, who are looking to ride the momentum from last year’s playoff berth into this season.

MGM went 4-2 in Class 7A, Region 1 earning the fourth seed in the playoffs. The Vikings reached the playoffs for the first time in 20 years after winning the final six games of the regular season.

Head coach Zach Golson, the reigning Class 7A Coach of the Year, enters his second season at the helm looking to continue to build off last year’s success.

Golson told WKRG he has lost a good group of seniors, but he is challenging the young guys to step up this offseason.

“There’s been a lot of excitement,” added Golson. “The off season has been really good, guys have prepared the right way and I think a lot of that stems from last year’s season.”

Getting bigger, faster, stronger has been a point of emphasis for Golson and his team.

“We wanted to make sure we were taking strides as far as how to finish games the right way,” added Golson. “We lost a few close ones early in the season.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

6-5

35-7 win vs. Baldwin County

14-9 win vs. Daphne

Key players:

Jared Hollins, QB

James Bolton, RB

John Robinson, LB

Anthony Casino, DL

Hollins is looking to continue his success from last year. The rising senior threw for 2,152 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Bolton, also a rising senior, totaled 1,304 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last year.

Hollins tells WKRG the Spring has been “great” so far and there has been a “big jump” compared to this time last year.

“Everybody is bought in, we’re all on the same page working towards the same goals,” added Hollins. “I believe that we are all headed in the same direction and we got great energy.”

Robinson and Casino will help anchor the Vikings defense.

“Personally I feel like going from the season before last, going into the last season, we had a very good record improvement,” said Robinson. “We are just hoping to make that even better this year.”

Key Matchups:

@ Fairhope – September 14

Vs. Baker – October 13

@ Daphne – October 20

