MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Yellow Jackets, who are looking to get off to a fast start under a new head coach.

The Yellow Jackets went 4-4 in a tough Class 6A, Region 1. McGill-Toolen missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and are trying to get back to playing championship football. The Yellow Jackets won a Class 7A title in 2015.

David Faulkner, a familiar name along the Gulf Coast, enters his first year at the helm. Faulkner coached three seasons at Fairhope High School and one year at Alma Bryant. Faulkner most recently served as special assistant to the head coach for West Virginia University.

Faulkner told WKRG the goal for spring is to install the new base offense and defense.

“It’s a day-by-day process and you got to come in each and every day and focus on that day and get as good as you can and try to develop and improve daily,” said Faulkner.

He mentioned Class 6A, Region 1 is “loaded with good football teams and coaching staffs,” and the tradition of winning at McGill-Toolen.

“The expectation is not only to make the playoffs but make a competitive run,” added Faulkner. “And and we definitely want to do that and feel like we’re capable of doing that.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

5-5

34-14 win @ Murphy

45-18 win vs. Blount

Key players:

Andrew Murchison, QB

Rosco Haywood, WR

Will Miles, TE

Murchison will be under center for the Yellow Jackets this season after throwing for 16 touchdowns and 1,506 passing yards last season as a sophomore. He’ll have a pair of big targets to throw to next season in Haywood and Miles. Haywood recorded 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns last year. He and Miles are excited about what Coach Faulkner is bringing to the program.

Miles told WKRG the offense they are learning is going to be “a lot” for a defense to handle.

“He [Coach Faulkner] is definitely bringing a lot with him and a lot to the table,” said Miles referring to Faulkner’s college days.

“He [Coach Faulkner] interacts a lot with the team,” added Haywood. “He always like hyping us up in the weight room, always has great energy, I like that he bring the team together a lot.”

Key Matchups:

vs. Montgomery Catholic (non-region) — August 25

@ Theodore — October 20

vs. Saraland (reigning Class 6A state champions) — November 3

