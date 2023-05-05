MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the LeFlore Rattlers.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Rattlers, who are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Rattlers went 0-8 in Class 5A Region 1, but there’s plenty of momentum for the program entering the 2023 season. The Rattlers will have their own stadium to call home for the upcoming season. LeFlore played their games at different Mobile County high schools last season while the new stadium was under construction.

Head Coach Renardo Jackson enters his second season at the helm and told WKRG last season’s traveling “presented some unique challenges.”

“The community as a whole will have a place to call their own, come together and support the Rattlers,” added Jackson. “So, I’m excited not only for LeFlore but for the community as a whole.”

The Rattlers are a very young team. In the 2022 season finale against Faith Academy, 26 freshman and sophomores dressed out.

“I love the enthusiasm of our young nucleus,” Jackson told WKRG. “They’re building one of the things we’re putting the emphasis on man is, number one, trying to build and establish some depth.”

Jackson said that changing the team’s mentality to pursue excellence is a point of emphasis.

“The small, intricate details of hand placement, right angles, approaching the right shoulder, tracking the right heel and all the small things that make you a sound football team,” added Jackson.

2022 Record:

0-10

Key players:

Jeremiah Connolly, 2026 DL/LB

Deantonio Lesueur, 2025 QB

Jeremiah Davis, 2025 WR

Connolly led the Rattlers defense as a freshman last season with 68 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles. Lesueur recorded 933 passing yards and four touchdowns last year. Davis finished with 350 receiving yards and is looking to have an “explosive season,” according to Jackson.

Connolly told WKRG he really wants to hit the weight room harder.

“We want to be more physical on the field because last year we weren’t really physical, we were weaker,” added Connolly. “I want to get a lot of conditioning in and learn my craft.”

Lesueur echoed Connolly’s goals and mentioned the leadership role he has this spring.

“We got to get some conditioning,” said Leseuer. “The younger people are trying to step up so they can follow us and keep the program going when we leave.”

“We’re looking forward to our teammates to bond more because we got news players, like basketball players that have never played football before,” added Connolly. “So we want to bond and get a family together.”

Key Matchups:

vs. Chickasaw (non region) — August 25

vs. Booker T. Washington (non region) — September 22

vs. UMS-Wright (reigning region champ)

A full schedule is not available at this time.

