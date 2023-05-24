FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Foley Lions.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Lions, who are looking for a deep playoff run after an early exit last season.

Foley went 5-1 in Class 7A, Region 1. That was good enough to earn the top seed in the playoffs for the first time in 15 years. The Lions fell to Dothan in the first round of the playoffs.

Head coach Deric Scott enters his third year at the helm and is already getting Foley back to their winning tradition. Scott told WKRG this years team will very different than previous.

“I think momentum is a thing that kind of goes and comes and right now I think we’re in a spot where trying to find that consistency of success,” said Scott. “Hopefully this year we are able to maintain that level of consistency.”

“Last year we were able to win the region for the first time in quite a few years and it was a great opportunity and great feeling for our guys,” added Scott. “I try to remind them that was the past and we are moving on to the future.”

Scott added he hopes this team has a “destiny of its own.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

7-4

43-42 (OT) vs. Mary G. Montgomery

39-38 vs. Fairhope

Key players:

Perry Thompson, WR

Kolton Nero, RB

EJ Thomas, OL

Logan Joellenbeck, OL

Thompson, a 2024 5-star Alabama commit, accounted for 1,059 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Nero was unstoppable on the ground for the Lions rushing for 1,162 yards and 17 touchdowns. Thomas and Joellenbeck will provide veteran leadership in the trenches.

Thompson said the leadership role this season will be different for him.

“Junior year I didn’t talk as much, but now seeing this is my team, I am going to have to step up a lot,” added Thompson. “I feel like I inspire the young kids.”

Nero wants to make sure the freshmen and sophomores “don’t take it for granted.”

“Four years is going to go by fast, play every snap as hard as you can,” added Nero. “That’s my message.”

Thompson added “everybody is hungry” and aiming for state.

Key Matchups:

@ Mary G. Montgomery — September 8

Vs. Baker — September 15

Vs. Fairhope — October 5

Link to full schedule.

