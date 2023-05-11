MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Fairhope Pirates.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Pirates, who are looking to continue their playoff streak. Fairhope has reached the playoffs every year since 2017.

The Pirates went 4-2 in Class 7A, Region 1. That was good enough to earn the four-seed in the playoffs. Fairhope fell to the 7A runner-up Auburn in the first round.

Head coach Tim Carter is entering his ninth season with a 54-32 record. Carter previously coached at Auburn High School from 2006 to 2014.

The Pirates will be a veteran team this year with 38 seniors on the roster. They’ll look to replace dual-threat quarterback Caden Creel, who posted more than 3,000 total yards last year. Creel signed to play for Jacksonville State next season. Rising senior Preston Godfrey and junior Jackson Robertson have been taking snaps for Fairhope during spring.

“I think it’s a good mix with a lot of hard workers,” said Carter. “We really have a good group of kids that give us great effort and we just try to put them in the right positions and and do the best we can.”

Carter mentioned how the 2023 schedule is “loaded with tough teams.”

“I think our region is going to be at an all time high for our talent and players and good football teams,” added Carter. “So, you know, we’ve got a challenge, but it’s fun.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

8-3

38-23 win vs Mary G. Montgomery (playoff team)

34-28 win vs Spanish fort (playoff team)

Key players:

Preston Godfrey, QB

Clayton Noblitt, OL

Barrett Cain, OL/DL

Sanders Daniel, TE

Ameyr Adams, DB

Godfrey was a “do-it-all” guy for the Pirates last season posting more than 700 total yards. Offensive linemen Barrett Cain and Clayton Noblitt will be two of the leaders in the trenches. Daniel was primarily a blocker for Fairhope last season, but posted 278 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Adams added 33 total tackles as a junior.

“I’ve really been focused on getting the intensity up during practice,” said Cain. “It’s got to change. We’ve got to be live all practice, turn it up and be physical.”

Cain said they need to “pick it up” on the offensive line. Adams echoed Cain’s thoughts.

“Just getting bigger, stronger, faster,” said Adams. “Play as a team brotherhood, you know, that’s what we live by over here.”

Key Matchups:

@ Spanish Fort (non-region) — August 24

vs. Mary G. Montgomery (region, playoff team) — September 15

vs. Briarwood Christian (non-region) — November 3

