MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Davidson Warriors.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Warriors, who are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Davidson went 1-5 in a tough Class 7A, Region 1. The Warriors picked up non-region wins against B.C. Rain and Park Crossing.

Head coach Rickey Cauley enters his fifth season at the helm. The Warriors will have a place to call home and field to defend this year as their brand new stadium opened a couple of weeks ago.

Cauley told WKRG he believes his players are ready to take the leap this season after falling to region champion Foley by two points last year.

“We don’t feel like we are that far away from being a contender and 7A, Region 1 is one of those regions where you could be last just as easy as you could be first,” said Cauley.

Cauley said they have a lot of freshman, while also having a good group of veteran leaders.

“We feel like we are not far away and we’re gonna go throw our punches this year,” added Cauley. “We’re just bringing our younger kids along.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

3-7

38-0 win vs. B.C Rain

28-14 win vs. Park Crossing

Key players:

DJ Butler, RB

Tre Clark, DB

Shaun Martin, OL

Edward Harrison, RB

Butler will headline the Warriors offense once again after rushing for more than 1,400 yards and scoring 18 total touchdowns. Clark will lead the defense after posting 51 tackles and an interception last year.

“He’s [Rick Cauley] has been talking about consistency, you know, just make sure you are at practice and giving it your all,” said Butler. “Don’t cut anything short or cut any corners.”

Clark says being region champs is the number one goal for the Warriors.

“Hard work, keep working,” added Clark. “We trying to get to the top, trying to be the best team this year.”

Butler said the team chemistry has improved this offseason.

“I really believe in these guys,” added Butler.

The offensive line will be led by 6-foot-4, 250 pound Martin. Harrison has emerged as a leader.

Key Matchups:

@ Baker — September 8

@ Fairhope — September 22

vs. MGM — October 6

Key Matchups:

Who’s next:

Saturday will feature the Faith Academy Rams. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days” throughout the next five weeks. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

