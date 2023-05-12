DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Daphne Trojans.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Trojans, who are looking to get back into the playoff picture. Daphne has reached the playoffs in 11 of the last 13 seasons with a Blue Map in 2010.

The Trojans went 3-3 in Class 7A, Region 1. Head coach Kenny King enters his eighth year at the helm with a 46-30 record and five playoff appearances. He led them to the quarterfinals in 2020.

King told WKRG his team has taken the momentum from their 34-14 season finale win over Hillcrest-Evergreen into the spring. He says a point of emphasis is to fix the mental errors that costed them games last season. Accountability is also a point of focus.

“I think just making sure we get reps, quality reps, guys and learning assignments and just playing disciplined football, you know, is all about the basics,” said King. “I tell these guys all the time, we got to start with a lot of things first, make sure that we stay disciplined, make sure we work on the little things and everything else will work itself out.”

King said his players came into spring “hungry” and it has been a great offseason.

“Guys got in the weight room and did everything we asked them to do an all offseason from the nutrition to the extra workouts, and now we’re just excited to be out here in pads,” added King. “That’s why we play in the state of Alabama to be out here to play spring ball.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

4-6

40-21 win vs. Davidson

25-14 win vs. Baker

Key players:

Nick Clark, RB

Tyler Durant, DB

Durant was an All-State Second-Team selection and Clark was an All-State honorable mention. Clark rushed for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and is looking to improve upon those numbers in his senior season. Durant posted 73 tackles last year.

“For the offseason, we’re working really hard in the weight room making sure everybody is holding themselves accountable and responsible and just blessed by everybody doing what they need to and getting what we need, too,” said Clark.

Clark mentioned he wants to make sure everybody is holding themselves accountable too.

“Don’t be negative, always be positive and forever stand on what you mean,” added Clark.

Durant echoed Kings’ goals for the spring. He says they need to fix the mental errors and mistakes on the field.

“You know, we are a team and if one person makes a mistake, then the whole team makes a mistake.”

Key Matchups:

@ Baker (region game) — September 22

vs. Mary G. Montgomery (region game) — October 20

@ Hillcrest-Evergreen (non-region) — November 3

Link to full schedule.

