CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Chickasaw Chieftains.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Chieftains, who are looking to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

The Chieftains went 3-2 in Class 2A, Region 1. That was good enough to make the playoffs as a four-seed after winning four games in a row to end the regular season. They would go onto to lose on the road to Ariton in the first round.

Carl Herring enters his second season at the helm. The Chieftains program hits its first milestone this year as they get ready for their 10th season on the gridiron. Herring led the Chieftains to seven regular-season wins – marking the most in school history. He believes his team has the ability to take another step forward. In order to do so, he wants them to buy into every part of the process.

“(We are) just trying to get better every day,” said Herring. “If our goal is to be successful, it has to match what we do.”

Herring also notes that playing in Class 2A also means several members of his team will have to play offense, defense and pitch in on special teams.

“The way it works, everybody’s going to play both ways,” added Herring. “There’s only one way to get in shape. You have to lift weights, you got to run. It’s hot; and it’s gonna be hot everywhere, especially in 2A.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

7-4

8-0 win vs. LeFlore (non-region)

40-20 win @ J.U. Blacksher (region, playoff team)

Key players:

Grayson Wesley, 2024 QB/DB

Kyree Shakur, 2024 RB/DB

Javon Mose, 2024 LB

The Chieftains averaged 20.5 points per game last season. All-state running back Kyree Shakur recorded 822 total yards and scored seven touchdowns. Shakur was a dynamic playmaker posting more than 500 yards on the ground on 76 carries. He added nearly 300 yards receiving on 26 catches. The veterans have a goal to lead the team through hard work and having fun.

“(We will) keep everybody up even if we are losing (we will) always stay positive in the huddle,” said Wesley.

“(We will) continue to get stronger and get better not doubt ourselves,” added Shakur.

Despite making the playoffs five times in their short football tenure, the Chieftains are determined to win the school’s first playoff game.

“We made history in our school. We still got some bettering to do, that’s why we’re grinding everyday.”

Key Matchups:

@ LeFlore (non-region) — August 25

@ St. St. Luke’s (region) — September 8

vs. J.U. Blacksher (region) — September 15

Link to full schedule.

