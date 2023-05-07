PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Blount Leopards.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Leopards, who are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Leopards went 3-5 in a tough Class 6A, Region 1. Blount broke a five game losing streak with a 28-22 victory over Murphy to end the season on a positive note.

Ramon Nelson enters his first year at the helm looking to bring Blount back to its glory years throughout the 1990s. Nelson has strong ties to the Gulf Coast. He served as a head coach at Satsuma for four seasons (2018-21) and an assistant at his alma mater Theodore. As a player with the Bobcats, Nelson won 6A Back of the Year honors by the ASWA as Theodore’s star quarterback. Blount is one of a small group of teams with five state championships trophies. Nelson told WKRG he’s ready to face the challenges that come with taking over a program with a strong tradition.

“Obviously being a new head coach here I want to come in and establish a culture,” Nelson said. “Thus far, everything’s about playing with tempo, playing faster and more importantly, being physical in the trenches and on the perimeter with all our players.”

Nelson wants his team to master the fundaments of the game as they look to “re-brand Blount”.

“Can we make appropriate reads, get the ball to our playmakers? Can we be physical up front, and defensively can we align properly? Can we tackle and can we hustle back and get set on the football?”, added Nelson.

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

3-7

42-24 win @ Robertsdale (region game)

28-22 win vs. Murphy (region game)

Key players:

Colby Wells, 2024 OL

Chase Howard, 2025 DL

Deshune Williams, 2024 RB

Colby Wells anchors a big and physical group of linemen upfront. Meanwhile, Chase Howard is back in the fold to lead the defense and a run-stopper. Running back Deshune Williams enters this season with more than 2,000 rushing yards. Williams has posted 1,000-plus yards as a sophomore and a junior. Safety Lazeric Johnson returns to the defensive backfield after recording more than 50 tackles in 2022.

“Coach Nelson has been able to implement different things,” said Howard. “He’s been pushing the positives and we’ve been bringing a new energy towards practice every day, so it’s been good.”

Wells said the returning group of veterans will look to become strong leaders on and off the field.

“Build a lot of bonds with new teammates coming in,” Wells said of the veterans’ goals with the young players. “(We are) making sure they’re on it so we can have a good senior year.”

Key Matchups:

vs. Saraland (reigning 6A State Champions) — October 6

@ Theodore — October 12

@ McGill-Toolen — October 27

Link to full schedule.

