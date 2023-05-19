BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Baldwin County Tigers.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Tigers, who are looking to get back into the playoffs after a rebuilding year.

Baldwin County went 1-7 in a tough Class 6A, Region 1. The Tigers hoping to take the momentum from the season finale win over Robertsdale into this season.

Head coach Scott Rials enters his fourth season at the helm. He tells WKRG he is excited for what is ahead for this year’s team.

“We just want to see improvement day to day,” said Rials. “We got about 30 current eighth graders, which will be freshman next year and we’re working with those guys trying to get them on track with what we want to do.”

Rials says the team has had a “really good attitude” during spring practice.

“Our work ethic has improved more than anything,” added Rials. “That’s where we had to make a lot of improvement because its a rugged schedule we play.”

Rials also says the offseason has been great in terms of strength and conditioning.

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

1-9

51-27 win vs. Robertsdale (region)

Key players:

Ti Mims Jr., WR/DB

Daylan Martin, DL/OL

Jaleeh Rodgers, OL

Martin and Rodgers will anchor the offensive line, which is expected to be a strength for the Tigers.

“It’s a really good experience because everybody is coming together and they’re learning,” said Martin. “To share techniques and the things we use with the younger guys is great.”

Mims says spring is about grinding and staying positive.

“We just working on getting better,” added Mims. “Trying to change this season over from last year.”

Martin added he and his teammates will be “going hard” this season and will not “let up.”

“All gas, no breaks as they say,” said Martin.

Key Matchups:

@ Foley (non-region) — September 1

vs. Theodore (region) — September 15

@ Saraland (region) — October 13

Link to full schedule.

Who’s next:

Saturday will feature the Orange Beach Makos. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days” throughout the next five weeks. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

Full “33 teams in 33 days” schedule: