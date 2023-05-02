MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the Baker Hornets.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Hornets, who are looking to get back to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

Baker went 4-2 in Region 1 play. That was good enough to secure the No. 2 seed in the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs. The Hornets would go on to lose in the first round to Enterprise 35-26.

Head coach Steve Normand enters his fifth year at the helm. Through four seasons, he holds a 21-21 record with three straight playoff appearances.

“Our ’24 class is very heavily senior led, so I’m looking forward to that because it’s going to be those guys that have been kind of our leaders for last year,” Normand told WKRG. “So those juniors are now rotating into that senior position and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Normand said his roster is “very tough” and they have overcome a lot of adversity.

“They’ve gone through a lot and they finally get to the point,” added Normand. “Now I think that’s going to pay off on Friday night.”

Normand said the goal in spring practice is to make sure he’s got the right players to fill spots left by graduating seniors.

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

4-7

56-35 win over Foley (week four)

42-10 win at Fairhope (week nine)

Key players:

Josh Flowers, QB (Mississippi State commit)

Bryce Cain, WR (3-star)

KJ Beckham, WR (returns from ankle injury)

Dawson Kelly, DB

Flowers posted 2,700 total yards and 25 touchdowns for the Hornets as a junior. He was selected to the Class 7A All-State Second Team. Kelly totaled 37 tackles and two interceptions for the Hornets last season.

Flowers told WKRG he is focused on “having a better season than last year.”

“You know, winning more games, getting out players back into motion,” said Flowers. “We had an injury to Kevin Beckham last year. He was a star and a good key player for us.”

Beckham told WKRG he’s practicing off the field and doing 7-on-7 drills.

“Working full time,” added Beckham. “24/7.”

“We just continue to work hard, you know, we work harder every year,” said Flowers. “You know, the hearts getting bigger and better with everybody. We got more small guys on our team, so we got to have a big heart.”

Key Matchups:

@ Foley (reigning region champs) – September 15

vs. Daphne (region game) – September 22

@ Mary G. Montgomery (playoff, region opponent) – October 13

Link to full schedule.

