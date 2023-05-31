MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Next up on WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring special is the B.C. Rain Red Raiders.

WKRG sports director Simone Eli and weekend sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani provide an inside look into the Red Raiders, who are looking to get back in the postseason fold.

B.C. Rain went 4-4 in Class 5A, Region 1 and finished two wins shy of a playoff berth. The Red Raiders picked up regions wins against Vigor, Citronelle, LeFlore and Elberta.

Head coach Lawrence Yelding enters his fifth year at the helm. Yelding tells WKRG they return plenty of production on offense and several starters on defense.

“I have been really excited with our guys effort, their desire to be out here to want to compete,” said Yelding. “It’s been a long time building for us and we’ve got 16, 17 seniors right now.”

Yelding added the Spring has been productive.

“You use the spring to address all those little things that you really need to clean up because we know if you are a competitor, when it’s good against good the thing that separates you are ones that don’t make those mental mistakes.”

2022 Record (notable wins, losses):

4-6

20-7 win vs. Vigor

41-23 win vs. LeFlore

Key Players:

Amari Yelding, QB

Bryce Dowdlan, RB

Ashton Wright, DT

Khalil Perine, LB

Ricky Nichols, LB

Yelding returns for his senior season after throwing for more than 1,800 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Dowdlan looking to continue his dominance on the ground and through the air after posting more than 1,400 total yards.

“I feel like this team is very committed,” said Yelding. “We’re flying around with a lot of energy. We have been very intentional this year about the things we want to do.”

Yelding adding team morale and effort is “higher than its been” since he has been at B.C. Rain.

Dowdlan says the team is building as a family.

“Eighth graders are coming in and just letting them know this is all family,” added Dowdlan. “Family is going to take us a long way.”

The defense returns plenty of talent including Wright upfront as well as Perine and Nichols at linebacker. The linebacker duo posted over 100 tackles last season.

“We’ve come out competing,” said Wright. “We are working hard everyday, getting to the ball and stuff like that. We got everything we need.”

Nichols says everyone has been on it in the classroom getting school work done. He also mentioned the weight room as a point of focus this offseason.

Key Matchups:

vs. Excel — August 25

vs. Davidson — September 29

@ Gulf Shores — November 3

