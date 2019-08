Week 1 High School Football Scores

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) - It takes a village, to feed a football team. A Friday Night Football Fever tradition in Bay Minette makes sure that happens every Friday. Each week area churches serve breakfast to the Baldwin County High School football team, cheerleaders, band and auxiliary members.

For the first week of football season First Baptist Church fed the football players and cheerleaders. First United Methodist fed the band, Tigerettes and Tiger Guard members.