UMS-Wright’s Edwin White commits to Tennessee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – UMS-Wright playmaker Edwin White has made his college decision.
White tweeted his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday afternoon.
White will be a senior next season for the Bulldogs, and has been a key member of the UMS defense the last few years.
According to 24/7 Sports, White is considered a three-star prospect. He also holds offers from Kansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
UMS has won three straight state championships and enters next season with a 33-game win streak.