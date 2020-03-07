UMS-Wright’s Edwin White commits to Tennessee

White will be a senior next season for the Bulldogs, and has been a key member of the UMS defense the last few years.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – UMS-Wright playmaker Edwin White has made his college decision.

White tweeted his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday afternoon.

According to 24/7 Sports, White is considered a three-star prospect. He also holds offers from Kansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

UMS has won three straight state championships and enters next season with a 33-game win streak.