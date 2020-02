MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – UMS-Wright’s top wide receiver will continue his football career close to home.

Keyshawn Woodyard signed to play at South Alabama during the Bulldogs signing day ceremony on Wednesday.

“To be the first to play in their new stadium, hopefully I can score a touchdown in it, it will be special,” said Woodyard.

Woodyard ended his UMS career with 148 receptions, 2,060 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns.