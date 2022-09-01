MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a busy week for UMS-Wright standout Cole Blaylock. The Bulldog’s running back was named the WKRG Zaxby’s Player of the Week after scoring four touchdowns and accounting for more than 250 yards against T.R. Miller Friday night.

In addition to awards and a standout performance, Blaylock received his first college offer from South Alabama. Thursday evening Blaylock tweeted his commitment to Kane Wommack and the Jags program.

I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of South Alabama! I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, and coaches for everything they have done to get me this far. I’m excited to start this new chapter! Go Jags!❤️💙🏈@KaneWommack @SouthAlabamaFB @RobEzell pic.twitter.com/xWzTw2HAzL — Cole Blaylock (@ColeBlaylock_14) September 1, 2022

Blaylock stars on the UMS-Wright defense and special teams. South Alabama is recruiting him as a defensive back. He and the #1-ranked Bulldogs will play Leflore Friday, September 2nd.