Friday's win was the 33rd straight win for Terry Curtis and the Bulldogs.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The UMS-Wright Bulldogs have won their third-straight AHSAA State Championship.

The Bulldogs beat Jacksonville 28-17 on Friday afternoon.

Running back Symon Smith was named MVP for the game. Smith rushed for 139 yards and ran for a score.

