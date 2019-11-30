Super 7’s Preview: UMS-Wright vs. Jacksonville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The UMS-Wright Bulldogs and Jacksonville Golden Eagles will meet in the 4A State Championship Game.
Kick-off between the Bulldogs and Golden Eagles is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
HISTORY
The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles have never met on the gridiron before.
UMS-WRIGHT
Record: 13-0
The Bulldogs have won 32-straight games
UMS-Wright beat Andalusia 21-14 in the semi-finals
JACKSONVILLE
Record: 12-2
Eight-game winning streak entering championship game
Jacksonville beat Anniston 34-13 in the semi-finals
