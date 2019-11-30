Super 7’s Preview: UMS-Wright vs. Jacksonville

Kick-off between the Bulldogs and Golden Eagles is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The UMS-Wright Bulldogs and Jacksonville Golden Eagles will meet in the 4A State Championship Game.

Kick-off between the Bulldogs and Golden Eagles is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

HISTORY

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles have never met on the gridiron before.

UMS-WRIGHT

Record: 13-0

The Bulldogs have won 32-straight games

UMS-Wright beat Andalusia 21-14 in the semi-finals

JACKSONVILLE

Record: 12-2

Eight-game winning streak entering championship game

Jacksonville beat Anniston 34-13 in the semi-finals

