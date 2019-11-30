Super 7’s Preview: Spanish Fort vs. Oxford

High School Football

Kick-off between the Yellow Jackets and Toros is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Spanish Fort Toros will face the Oxford Yellow Jackets in the 6A State Championship game.

HISTORY

Spanish Fort and Oxford have never met on the gridiron.

SPANISH FORT

Record: 9-4

Four-game winning streak entering championship game

Spanish Fort beat Opelika 27-24 in the semi-finals

OXFORD

Record: 13-1

Six-game winning streak entering championship game

Oxford beat Pinson Valley 31-28 in the semi-finals

Follow Robby Baker on Facebook and Twitter for live reports and updates from the Super 7’s.

