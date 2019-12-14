St. Paul’s Brady Ward receives All-American jersey

The All-American Bowl will be played January 4th in San Antonio.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – St. Paul’s offensive lineman Brady Ward received his All-American jersey on Friday.

The All-American Bowl is a high school all star game featuring the best seniors and top recruits in the country.

Odell Beckham Jr., Tim Tebow, Andrew Luck and Jalen Ramsey all played in the game before starting their college football careers.

In total, the game has produced 144 Pro Bowl selections and 380 NFL Draft picks.

Ward will represent St. Paul’s and Mobile in the game played on January 4th in San Antonio, Texas.