Spanish Fort’s Kris Abrams-Draine commits to Missouri

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Kris Abrams-Draine is heading to the SEC.
The Spanish Fort Toro tweeted his commitment to Missouri on Friday night.
Abrams-Draine was previously committed to Ole Miss. Spanish Fort decided to use Abrams-Draine at quarterback near the end of last season, and the moved sparked a run to the 6A State Championship Game. The Toros would go on to lose to Oxford in the title game.
Abrams-Draine is considered a 3-star prospect according to 24/7 Sports.
National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 5th.