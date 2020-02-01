Spanish Fort’s Kris Abrams-Draine commits to Missouri

High School Football

Abrams-Draine was previously commited to Ole Miss.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Kris Abrams-Draine is heading to the SEC.

The Spanish Fort Toro tweeted his commitment to Missouri on Friday night.

Abrams-Draine was previously committed to Ole Miss. Spanish Fort decided to use Abrams-Draine at quarterback near the end of last season, and the moved sparked a run to the 6A State Championship Game. The Toros would go on to lose to Oxford in the title game.

Abrams-Draine is considered a 3-star prospect according to 24/7 Sports.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 5th.

