MONROE, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma High School has found a new football coach, according to a Facebook post from the Satsuma City School System Thursday, June 30.

Rodney Jordan comes to the Gators after serving as the assistant athletic director, assistant head football coach, offensive coordinator and strength & conditioning coordinator for Eufaula High School for four and a half seasons, where he coached under Ed Rigby.

“I feel like I went through the head coaching finishing school of Ed Rigby,” said Jordan. “He’s a guy I have been with for seven years, three stops and someone I have learned so much from.”

Rigby accepted a head coaching position with Pike Road one day after Eufaula’s spring game and Jordan says he could not be more excited for him. Wife of Ed, Chanda Rigby, is the head women’s basketball coach for Troy. The two long-time coaches developed a great relationship immediately at Eufaula because both of their families have spent several years in the Gulf Coast Area.

The Satsuma head coach position opened roughly a week following Eufaula’s spring game, and Jordan knew he had to take the opportunity. Jordan is a “Gulf Coast guy,” he said, who cut his teeth as a young coach in Mobile. His wife and family all have friends in the area, so the opportunity was too big for Jordan to pass up to “establish himself.”

Satsuma kicks of the 2022 season on the road against Cottage Hill Aug. 27, just 57 days away. How’s that for a short turn around? Less than 60 days to introduce a strength and conditioning program, evaluate talent, fill a staff and implement new schemes is no small task. This is something Jordan is aware of and the tires have been kicked in full force.

“There’s been bigger obstacles that have been overcome, think back to the pandemic summer,” said Jordan. “It’s about letting the kids and community know who I am and learning who they players are, then go from there.”

Jordan says he is in the people business and the Satsuma community will find out quickly he’s a blue collar, hard working man. He spent four years at Mary G. Montgomery as an assistant and offensive line and strength coach, two seasons at Alma Bryant in the same role. He says he understands the hard-working nature of the Gulf Coast area.

“I have been able to develop kids that go on to play Division I and II football, kids who may not have been the D1 athlete, but wanted to extend their playing career,” said Jordan. “Whether you are the greatest athlete in the world or just want to be a part of something, we’ll find a spot for you and make it fun.”

Some of the more notable athletes Jordan has coached includes Hess Horne, back-up quarterback for Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State football team. RaRa Thomas started 10 games as a freshman for Mississippi State last season and Jay’juan Townsend is a wide receiver on the South Alabama football team. All of them played at Eufaula High School and played multiple sports, something Jordan is high on.

“In my time [at Eufaula] wearing all those hats, I really feel like I found my voice, you know, this is what I believe,” said Jordan. “I am ready for the challenge of becoming a head coach and put my stamp on the program.”

Jordan’s first year as a head coach looks to be a highly motivated one with a plethora of prior experience and one heck of a locker room.